Kazakh senator meets Nobel Peace Prize laureates in Japan

The meeting was attended by the organization’s Secretary-General Jiro Hamasumi, deputy secretaries-general Toshiko Hamanaka, Masako Wada, and Michiko Kodama. Bibigul Zhexenbay conveyed congratulations on behalf of the Kazakh Senate Chairman, Maulen Ashimbayev, noting the special importance of the organization’s activities in promoting the idea of a nuclear-weapon-free world.

Zhexenbay emphasized the significance of the issue for Kazakhstan, given the consequences of nuclear tests conducted at the Semipalatinsk test site. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the site's closure.

“During personal reception of citizens and trips to the regions, I regularly receive appeals concerning the consequences of the Semipalatinsk test site. At the meetings with the population, issues of social protection of affected citizens, their medical support, health monitoring of subsequent generations, as well as improving the social status of military personnel involved in the closure of the test site are invariably raised,” the senator said.

During the meeting, the international campaign “Children Draw Peace” was also presented. Launched in Kazakhstan to mark the 35th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk test site, the initiative aims to promote a culture of peace and the ideas of nuclear disarmament through children’s creativity.

In turn, Jiro Hamasumi expressed support for Kazakhstan’s initiatives and stressed the importance of preserving historical memory about the consequences of nuclear weapons use. Following the meeting, both sides highlighted the need to further develop cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan in nuclear safety, scientific exchange, public initiatives, and youth projects.

Earlier, at a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Akorda, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi highly praised Kazakhstan's unwavering commitment to strengthening global nuclear security and the non-proliferation regime.