Kazakh Senate to review ratification of agreements with Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia

The first agreement as of July 4, 2006, concerns the settlement of Kazakhstan’s property rights to resort and recreational facilities located in Issyk-Kul region, Kyrgyzstan.

The second draft ratification covers the agreement as of December 1, 2009, on the lease of land plots in Issyk-Kul district along with related amendment protocols.

Besides, the deputies are set to review ratification of the EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement, which provides for the removal of import customs duties on 367 product categories in mutual trade.

The trade agreement is valid for three years, with the possibility of automatic extension for another three years. It also covers technical, sanitary, and phytosanitary measures, customs cooperation, and internal market protection, among other aspects of trade relations.

Earlier, Majilis ratified the EAEU-Mongolia Interim Trade Agreement.