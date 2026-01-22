Kazakh Senate to debate international agreements with Mongolia, France

Ratification of the Readmission Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and France is on the agenda. The agreement is purposed to create a legal framework for bilateral cooperation on the readmission of people staying in the territories of the two countries in violation of national laws.

The document provides for the return of citizens to their country of nationality if they have violated conditions of stay, for example, through the loss of identity documents.

Kazakh citizens will be able to return from France in cases where competent authorities are notified of the loss of identity documents or illegal residence in that country — without the application of any sanctions. The French Ministry of the Interior will assist them in processing the necessary documents for their return home.

Earlier, the Kazakh Majilis ratified the Readmission Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and France, concluded on November 5, 2024, in Paris.

Besides, they will discuss the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Mongolia on cooperation in pension benefits, on the election of the deputies of the Senate to the joint commission of the Parliament’s Chambers on the draft constitutional law of Kazakhstan On the special status of the city of Alatau.

Recall that, last September, the Head of State decreed to grant Alatau a special status. According to the decree, Alatau City should become a fully digital city of the region.