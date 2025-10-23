Kazakh Senate to debate draft law on AI

The agenda of the sitting of the Senate includes issues regarding artificial intelligence and amendments to some legislative acts on AI and digitalization.

Earlier, Speaker Koshanov said Majilis adopted and submitted 15 laws to the Senate. He stressed deputies are actively working on implementing the course of the Head of State to promote AI adoption, as the law on artificial intelligence was passed and presented to the Senate in late September, and parliamentary hearings with the participation of local and foreign experts were held.