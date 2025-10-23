EN
    Kazakh Senate to debate draft law on AI

    09:00, 23 October 2025

    The Kazakh Senate is set to convene today, October 23, at 10:00 a.m. in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh Senate to debate draft law on AI
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The agenda of the sitting of the Senate includes issues regarding artificial intelligence and amendments to some legislative acts on AI and digitalization.

    Earlier, Speaker Koshanov said Majilis adopted and submitted 15 laws to the Senate. He stressed deputies are actively working on implementing the course of the Head of State to promote AI adoption, as the law on artificial intelligence was passed and presented to the Senate in late September, and parliamentary hearings with the participation of local and foreign experts were held.

    Kazakhstan AI Senate Parliament Draft laws
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
