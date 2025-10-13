Speaker Koshanov says Majilis adopts and submits 15 laws to Senate

During the meeting, Koshanov stated that deputies’ activities are focused on timely and quality legislative support for the president’s address and directives on the country’s development.

In his remarks, the Majilis speaker said that 12 laws have been adopted and submitted to the Senate, with 77 draft laws under consideration. The Construction, Digital Codes as well as the law on banking activities are set to be passed by the yearend. Work is ongoing on draft laws on elections, consumer rights protection, crime prevention, added Koshanov.

Deputies launched initiatives, introducing amendments to the law on local government and self-government, draft laws aimed at supporting and promoting creative industries, developing knowledge-intensive regions, protecting historical-cultural heritage sites, and providing state support for horticultural societies.

According to Chairman Koshanov, the law-making process is being carried out openly with the engagement of the society, expert society and media. All factions of political parties actively make their suggestions considering requests of their electorate, with the most significant draft laws being discussed at Public Chamber meetings.

The Majilis speaker stressed deputies are actively working on implementing the course of the Head of State to promote AI adoption, as the law on artificial intelligence was passed and presented to the Senate in late September, and parliamentary hearings with the participation of local and foreign experts held.

At the initiative of deputies and the Energy Ministry, Aktau hosted the forum dedicated to the development of oil and gas machine building, following which it was agreed to systematically raise the share of Kazakhstan’s content in oil and gas procurement. The chairman of the Majilis reaffirmed that the issue is under deputies’ constant control.

While speaking about the outcomes of parliamentary diplomacy activities, Koshanov recalled of the official visits paid by the chairmen of Mongolia’s State Great Khural and Hungary’s National Assembly to Kazakhstan. “Groups of friendship with parliaments of multiple countries actively operate; an exchange of legislative experience has been established; work is under way to support interstate projects. Deputies are working effectively within the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, TurkPA, CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, and other multilateral organizations."

