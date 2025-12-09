Kazakh Senate Speaker to meet Pope Leo XIV in Vatican

The visit is scheduled for December 10. As part of the program, the Senate Speaker will take part in an audience with Pope Leo XIV and join a thematic roundtable on interfaith dialogue.

Maulen Ashimbayev will also meet with Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad, Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, and lay flowers at the tomb of Pope Francis.

“Additionally, the program includes the first-ever bilateral meeting with the Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, Fra' John Dunlap. Following the visit, several documents aimed at strengthening humanitarian cooperation with the Order of Malta are expected to be signed,” the Kazakh MFA's Spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov told a briefing.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Pope Leo XIV on his 70th birthday.