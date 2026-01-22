Kazakh Senate approves ratification of readmission agreement with France

The document provides for the return of citizens to their country of nationality if they have violated conditions of stay, for example, through the loss of identity documents.

Kazakh citizens will be able to return from France in cases where competent authorities are notified of the loss of identity documents or illegal residence in that country — without the application of any sanctions. The French Ministry of the Interior will assist them in processing the necessary documents for their return home.

The law forms a transparent and predictable system of cooperation between the competent authorities of Kazakhstan and France minimizing legislative gaps and administrative risks. Adoption and implementation of the law will let raise the efficiency of the state policy of Kazakhstan in the sphere of migration control and international cooperation.

As earlier reported, the Senate convened today in Astana.