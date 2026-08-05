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    Kazakh seismologists detect earthquake in China

    07:35, 5 August 2026

    Kazakh seismologists recorded an earthquake in China today, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.

    Kazakh seismologists detect earthquake in China
    Photo credit: National Data Center of Kazakhstan

    According to preliminary data, the quake occurred on August 5, 2026, at 03:43 a.m. Astana time (10:43 p.m. UTC on August 4) in China.

    The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.19° north latitude and 78.47° east longitude. The quake had a body-wave magnitude (mb) of 4.1 and an energy class of K = 9.4.

    Earlier, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake was recorded in Azerbaijan and a magnitude 5.6 earthquake also struck northern Egypt.

    Earthquake China Natural disasters Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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