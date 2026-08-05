Kazakh seismologists detect earthquake in China

According to preliminary data, the quake occurred on August 5, 2026, at 03:43 a.m. Astana time (10:43 p.m. UTC on August 4) in China.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.19° north latitude and 78.47° east longitude. The quake had a body-wave magnitude (mb) of 4.1 and an energy class of K = 9.4.

Earlier, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake was recorded in Azerbaijan and a magnitude 5.6 earthquake also struck northern Egypt.