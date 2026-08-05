Kazakh seismologists detect earthquake in China
07:35, 5 August 2026
Kazakh seismologists recorded an earthquake in China today, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakhstan National Data Center.
According to preliminary data, the quake occurred on August 5, 2026, at 03:43 a.m. Astana time (10:43 p.m. UTC on August 4) in China.
The coordinates of the epicenter are 41.19° north latitude and 78.47° east longitude. The quake had a body-wave magnitude (mb) of 4.1 and an energy class of K = 9.4.
Earlier, a magnitude 3.2 earthquake was recorded in Azerbaijan and a magnitude 5.6 earthquake also struck northern Egypt.