Kazakh scientists launch high-export potential projects

Domestic spending on research and development more than doubled, from 121.5 billion tenge in 2023 to 260 billion tenge in 2026.

By 2025, the number of researchers reached 28,374 that is 30% more compared to 2021. The share of young scientists rose from 35% to 48%, lowering the average age of researchers to 44. Women now account for 56% of the scientific workforce.

Last year, 1,104 research projects were completed, including 572 applied and 532 fundamental studies. Of the applied projects, 35.8% were commercialized. Currently, 205 commercialization projects are underway, with 65 new contracts signed.

One of the key priorities of the state policy is the commercialization of scientific developments and their integration into the real economy.

Kazakh scientists demonstrate certain results with high-export potential.

For example, Satbayev University’s metallurgy institute developed vacuum distillation technology to produce high-purity selenium (99.5%), raising product value from 30% to 97%. Over 100 tons were exported to China in January 2025.

Nazarbayev University scientists created technology to produce precursors for lithium-ion battery cathode materials from domestic raw materials, with a potential market value of 40 billion US dollars.

In science-business cooperation, initiatives include the Kazakhmys R&D center for leaching technologies, and joint projects with the University of Arizona, Kozybayev University, and KazMunayGas on sulfur processing.

Besides, private investment in scientific projects reached 24 billion tenge in 2025, with co-financing expected to grow to 32%.

The Government consistently strengthens scientists’ support measures. Scholarships, awards, housing programs, and financial incentives — including tax super-deductions up to 300% for R&D — have been introduced to motivate researchers.

To note, East Kazakhstan Technical University became the first Kazakh university to win a Horizon Europe project, joining TiBeRIUM with partners from 12 countries and a total budget of 8 million euros.

13 scientific-technological sessions were held in 2024-2025.

Between 2025 and 2027, 268 new commercialization projects are set to launch, with more than 260 already entering the market. The government continues to expand support for scientists, recognizing their contributions to national development and global innovation.

On April 10, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated scientists on Science Workers’ Day.