Kazakh scientists develop W-Balance functional spread

Its unique feature is the combination of milk fat with rapeseed and flaxseed oils that ensures a balance of Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids at 1:5.

Photo credit: Agriculture Ministry

The spread, with 72.5% fat content, boasts 97–98% digestibility and reduced saturated fats and cholesterol.

It maintains spreadability between 10–30 degrees Celsius.

Experimental trials included emulsification and crystallization studies.

Chromatographic analysis confirmed the fatty acid composition.

The recipe uses domestic raw materials, including milk fat, rapeseed, and flaxseed oils. Its technology complies with domestic standards, the Ministry said in a statement.

The W Balance spread is designed for functional and dietary foods and is suitable for sanatorium and medical nutrition, as well as the Healthy Food segment.

Notably, Iranian scientists crack the code for healthier eggs.