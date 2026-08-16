Iranian scientists crack the code for healthier eggs

According to Nour News, the findings showed that the combination had the strongest effect on yolk fatty acid composition. The proportion of unsaturated fatty acids increased, while levels of omega-3 fatty acids, including alpha-linolenic acid, and beneficial long-chain fatty acids were also significantly higher.

The researchers found that the dietary combination did not increase yolk cholesterol. Some treatment groups also showed an improved ratio of high-density to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, suggesting the potential to produce eggs with a more favourable nutritional profile.

The antioxidant status of the hens also improved. Measurements of antioxidant enzymes, as well as total serum antioxidant capacity, showed that birds receiving the complete combination had a greater capacity to combat oxidative stress.

According to Shokoufe Ghazanfari, a faculty member at the Aburaihan Faculty of Agricultural Technology, the results are linked to the complementary effects of the three components. Alpha-lipoic acid acts as an antioxidant and supports energy metabolism, while sprouted wheat provides vitamins and essential nutrients. The multi-enzyme supplement improves nutrient availability by breaking down fibre and phytate in the feed.

The researchers said the findings demonstrate the potential of a targeted nutritional strategy to produce eggs with higher levels of beneficial fatty acids and improved antioxidant properties. Further studies are needed to determine the optimal and economically viable doses of each component for large-scale use.

Earlier, it was reported that nearly 1.6 million eggsin the U.S. over salmonella risk.