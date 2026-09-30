Kazakh scientists develop new ferrotitanium production method

Photo credit: Industry Ministry

According to the Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry, ferrotitanium is widely used in metallurgy because titanium enhances steel strength, durability, and resistance to wear. Researchers are therefore seeking more cost-effective and efficient production methods.

Photo credit: Industry Ministry

The project focuses on producing ferrotitanium using locally sourced low-grade ilmenite concentrates and high-ash coal. Scientists are studying the physicochemical properties of the raw materials, conducting thermodynamic modeling, and carrying out laboratory and pilot-scale smelting tests. The research also examines the potential use of a newly developed titanium-containing alloy in producing ferrotitanium with a titanium content exceeding 65%.

The results are expected to provide a scientific and technological foundation for greater utilization of Kazakhstan's mineral resources and support the development of advanced mineral processing technologies. The approach is also aimed at creating resource-efficient solutions for producing high-demand metallurgical materials.

Photo credit: Industry Ministry

One of the project's highlights is training young specialists. Researchers, engineers, and students, including master's and bachelor's students from Abylkas Saginov Karaganda Technical University and the National University of Science and Technology MISIS (NUST MISIS), are actively involved in experiments, sample preparation, data processing, and analysis, gaining practical research experience.

Natalya Lu, Deputy Director for Research at the institute, noted that preparing a new generation of specialists is a key objective of the project, with students directly participating in scientific and experimental work.

Earlier, it was reported that 30 developments created by Kazakh scientists had entered foreign markets, while sales generated by eight projects exceeded 1 billion tenge.

Notably, Kazakhstani researchers developed an innovative irrigation system. Specialists at the Kazakh Research Institute of Agriculture and Crop Production, part of the National Agrarian Science and Education Center (NASEC), proposed a fundamentally new approach to farming.