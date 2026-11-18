Last year domestic expenditure on research and development reached 261.5 billion tenge that is 3.2 times more against the previous period. Grant financing for research rose by 9.5 times to 90.2 billion tenge, while business spending on research and development doubled over the same period.

A key mechanism for attracting private investment has been the introduction of tax super-deductions of up to 300% for research and development activities. This measure helped attract 28.2 billion tenge in private investment.

Kazakhstan's scientific community currently employs 28,374 people, including 14,323 young researchers. Since 2022, the number of scientific personnel has increased by 4,690, with researchers under the age of 40 accounting for 47% of the country's scientific workforce.

To note, salaries of employees at scientific organizations have increased by 18%, while 813 young scientists have received housing support. Since 2025, additional payments of up to 50 monthly calculation indices (MCI) have been introduced for holders of academic titles.

The age threshold for young scientists has been raised to 44 years. Researchers are now entitled to an annual paid leave of 56 calendar days, and 1,543 scientists have completed international research internships.

The Science Development Concept for 2023-2029 includes 10 target indicators, four expected outcomes, and 60 implementation measures. Among the key priorities are improving science administration, strengthening human capital, modernizing research infrastructure, advancing university-based science, and commercializing research results.

Besides, among the support mechanisms are the Zhas Galym (Young Scientist) program, which provides 1,000 grants for early-career researchers, 500 international internships, the development of university endowment funds, and the allocation of subsoil user contributions to scientific research.

Currently, 3,135 scientific projects are being implemented nationwide, including 940 projects led by young scientists and 259 commercialization projects.

One of the most significant outcomes of the ongoing reforms has been the growing practical impact of scientific research. The commercialization rate of scientific projects has reached 31%.

As a result of these initiatives, more than 2,500 new jobs have been created, while the cumulative contribution to scientific and technological development has amounted to 142 billion tenge. A total of 241 scientific innovations have been brought to market, 29 projects are generating export revenues, and eight projects have each achieved sales exceeding 1 billion tenge.

One notable example is the production of Kazakhstan's first technical-grade selenium with a purity level of 99.5%. The new processing technology increased the product's value-added share from 30% to 97%.

These achievements underscore Kazakhstan's transition from a predominantly research-oriented model of science to a system in which scientific results serve as a foundation for technological advancement, new industries, investment attraction, and enhanced national economic competitiveness.

Notably, Kazakh scientist developing new cancer treatment approach.