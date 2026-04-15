Kazakh schoolgirls win three medals at International Mathematical Olympiad

247 schoolgirls from 66 countries took part in the competition. Following the results, the Kazakhstani team won three medals.

Eleventh-grade student Iuliia Katunina from Lyceum School No. 8 for gifted children in Pavlodar won a silver medal.

Another silver medal went to Aruzhan Kairat, the eleventh-grade schoolgirl at the S. A. Khodzhikov specialized lyceum No. 39 in Almaty.

Eleventh-grade Vera Kotorova from Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics in Almaty won bronze.

Anton Vassilyev and Marat Nsanbayev trained the national team. Kazakhstan placed 20th out of 66 countries and ranked 10th among official European countries in the overall team ranking.

The ministry noted that since 2017, Kazakhstan’s national team has won 3 gold, 16 silver, and 17 bronze medals, as well as 4 certificates of honour at EGMO.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh Ministry of Enlightenment had updated the procedure for one-time reward payments to winners and medalists of international olympiads, as well as to their teachers. The corresponding decree, dated March 30, 2026, will take effect on April 21.