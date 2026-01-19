Kazakh schoolgirl shines at Harvard Model Congress with best speech

Team member Mariya Novosad received the Outstanding Speech award at the conference after winning the essay competition and also delivered the closing address on behalf of all delegates. Prior to traveling to the U.S., she underwent selection and training as part of the HMCKazakhstan program, which was organized last summer in Astana.

The HMC is among the world’s largest international political simulations for high school students and has been run by Harvard University students for over 40 years. The conference allows participants to simulate the work of the U.S. Congress and international organizations, discuss key global issues, and engage in English-language debates and workshops.

Photo credit: A personal archive

HMC conferences are held annually in different regions of the world, including the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The main events are traditionally hosted in Boston and San Francisco, with high school students from various countries taking part.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Team Kazakhstan has won all eight medals at the KhIMIO International Mathematics and Informatics Olympiad held in Dushanbe.