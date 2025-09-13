Kazakh schoolgirl joins New York Academy of Sciences Program

She is one of only five students from Kazakhstan to pass an international selection process.

She has long shown interest in STEM subjects, psychology, and foreign languages. Her portfolio includes participation in academic Olympiads, an IELTS score of 6.5, and volunteer experience: she assisted at the Steam Fest Balkhash and taught mathematics as part of the Inclusive Academy.

Selection for the Junior Academy is highly competitive — only 5–10% of applicants are accepted, and not all receive full scholarships. Dilda Yerkebayeva is among the lucky few to get fully funded participation to broaden her educational horizons.

For over a year, she will work in an international team on a project focused on solar energy. The online program includes group research, expert consultations, and a final project presentation.

The program not only offers access to unique knowledge but also provides a strong advantage when applying to universities abroad.

Noteworthy, Kazakh school students won 4 medals at European Junior Olympiad in Informatics.