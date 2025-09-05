Kazakh school students win 4 medals at European Junior Olympiad in Informatics
The IX European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI 2025) has wrapped up in Shumen, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Enlightenment.
More than 100 young programmers from 24 countries competed for 25 medals at the event.
The Kazakh team has achieved a strong result as all four participants became prizewinners of the Olympiad, claiming one silver and three bronze medals.
Silver medal went to Qurmet Abilmansur, a 9th grade student of Atyrau regional Bilim-Innovation Lyceum (BIL).
Bronze medals were awarded to Shaimerden Nurali, a 9th grade student of Kokshetau-based BIL, Sayat Yussupov, a 9th grade student of Ust-Kamenogorsk-based BIL, and Mugzhan Dinmukhammed, a 9th grade student of Kokshetau-based BIL.
Team coaches are Alimzhan Amanov, PhD, assistant professor at the Kazakh-British Technical University, and Batyr Sardarbekov, winner of national and international Olympiads, competitive programming champion.
Earlier it was reported that Team Kazakhstan swept 4 medals at the International Economics Olympiad in Greece.