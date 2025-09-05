Kazakh school students win 4 medals at European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

More than 100 young programmers from 24 countries competed for 25 medals at the event.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

The Kazakh team has achieved a strong result as all four participants became prizewinners of the Olympiad, claiming one silver and three bronze medals.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

Silver medal went to Qurmet Abilmansur, a 9th grade student of Atyrau regional Bilim-Innovation Lyceum (BIL).

Bronze medals were awarded to Shaimerden Nurali, a 9th grade student of Kokshetau-based BIL, Sayat Yussupov, a 9th grade student of Ust-Kamenogorsk-based BIL, and Mugzhan Dinmukhammed, a 9th grade student of Kokshetau-based BIL.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

Team coaches are Alimzhan Amanov, PhD, assistant professor at the Kazakh-British Technical University, and Batyr Sardarbekov, winner of national and international Olympiads, competitive programming champion.

