    Kazakh school students win 4 medals at European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

    11:53, 5 September 2025

    The IX European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI 2025) has wrapped up in Shumen, Bulgaria, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Enlightenment. 

    Kazakh school students win 4 medals at European Junior Olympiad in Informatics
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

    More than 100 young programmers from 24 countries competed for 25 medals at the event.

    Kazakh school students win 4 medals at European Junior Olympiad in Informatics
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

    The Kazakh team has achieved a strong result as all four participants became prizewinners of the Olympiad, claiming one silver and three bronze medals.

    Kazakh school students win 4 medals at European Junior Olympiad in Informatics
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

    Silver medal went to Qurmet Abilmansur, a 9th grade student of Atyrau regional Bilim-Innovation Lyceum (BIL).

    Bronze medals were awarded to Shaimerden Nurali, a 9th grade student of Kokshetau-based BIL, Sayat Yussupov, a 9th grade student of Ust-Kamenogorsk-based BIL, and Mugzhan Dinmukhammed, a 9th grade student of Kokshetau-based BIL.

    Kazakh school students win 4 medals at European Junior Olympiad in Informatics
    Photo credit: The Ministry of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

    Team coaches are Alimzhan Amanov, PhD, assistant professor at the Kazakh-British Technical University, and Batyr Sardarbekov, winner of national and international Olympiads, competitive programming champion.

    Earlier it was reported that Team Kazakhstan swept 4 medals at the International Economics Olympiad in Greece.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
