Kazakh schoolchildren to vie for top honors at Balkan Mathematical Olympiad in Greece

The Olympiad helps schoolchildren enhance their mathematical and research skills and serves as a platform for sharing experiences and strengthening academic ties.

Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Serbia, Turkey, and others, as well as invited teams from across Europe and Asia, attend the Olympiad.

The Kazakh team includes Timur Murat, Batyrkhan Beyganov, Ali Erkebulanuly, Sultanali Aliaskar, Arnur Anssatov, and Berdibek Orynbassar.

This competition is an important step toward the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), scheduled for July 10–21, 2026, in Shanghai.

To note, Kazakh students won three medals at the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) 2026 in Bordeaux, France.