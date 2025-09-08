Kazakh schoolboy shines at International Economics Olympiad in Greece

The Kazakh schoolboy confidently took first place in the overall standings, surpassing competitors from the USA, Canada, China, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Greece, and other nations.

This victory adds to Batyrkhan’s already impressive track record: bronze at the Republican Olympiad in Economics and Finance, bronze at the International Economics Olympiad (IEO-2024, Hong Kong), gold at the IEO-2025 in Azerbaijan, and a win at the EFI Olympiad (Narxoz University, Kazakhstan).

“For me, the most important thing is learning new things, solving complex problems, and growing as a person. I want to inspire my peers with my success,” said Batyrkhan.

Batyrkhan Mukhtarkhan represents a new generation of intellectuals. His accomplishments are not only a personal triumph but also a contribution to enhancing Kazakhstan’s prestige on the global educational stage.

The EO-2025 Olympiad brought together over 100,000 applicants worldwide who had passed national selections. The final featured 128 of the strongest school students from 28 countries. They faced challenging theoretical and practical tasks in economics and finance — from analyzing real cases to modeling solutions.

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has hauled five medals at the the 55th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO-2025) in France.