Kazakh school students win 6 medals at Open International Biology Olympiad

Kazakhstan’s national team was represented by six students and delivered a perfect performance, winning two gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Education

Gold medals were awarded to Yersultan Kairken, an 11th-grade student at the Bilim-Innovation specialized boarding lyceum in Pavlodar region, and Sofya Zheltova, an 11th-grade student at NIS Medeu district in Almaty.

Silver medals went to Nurali Bilyalov, a 10th-grade student at the Bilim-Innovation specialized boarding lyceum in Pavlodar region, Daryn Mukashev, an 11th-grade student at the Bilim-Innovation specialized boarding lyceum in East Kazakhstan region, and Nurasyl Adilgali, a 9th-grade student at the Bilim-Innovation boarding lyceum in Mangistau region.

The bronze medal was won by Yevgeniya Mezhenina, a 10th-grade student at NIS in Karaganda.

The team was led by Dinmukhammed Urazbayev, a prize winner of national and international Olympiads and currently a fourth-year student at Astana Medical University.

The prestigious intellectual competition brought together more than 100 young biologists from 17 countries and included theoretical, practical, and team project rounds. Participants took on advanced challenges in molecular biology, genetics, biochemistry, and physiology, while also carrying out laboratory work in botany, zoology, and bioinformatics.

The Olympiad assessed not only students’ theoretical knowledge but also their research abilities, analytical skills, and capacity to apply interdisciplinary approaches.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh schoolgirls had won three medals at the European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) 2026.