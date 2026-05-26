Bells ring out for nearly 4 million Kazakhstani schoolchildren ending academic year

Kazakhstan wrapped up this academic year on May 25 as schoolchildren attended unified homeroom classes focused on "Law and Order - values of the People's Constitution!"

Minister Suleimenova noted that out of 3.9 million total students this year, 343,000 completed 9th grade and 215,000 finished 11th grade.

This year, 13,175 graduates are in the running for the Altyn Belgi badge. High honors are also heading to 18,555 11th-graders and 31,181 9th-graders.

On top of that, 168,000 students are wrapping up their studies across 763 colleges.

Final exams are set to run from May 29 through June 15. To prevent cheating and ensure fairness, exam materials are delivered to schools on the exact day of testing.

The ministry also stated that all graduation celebrations must be held exclusively on school grounds.

Official school graduation ceremonies will be held on June 17 and 18 and must be held exclusively at the education facilities. Hosting celebrations at restaurants, cafes, and banquet halls and collecting unauthorized funds are strictly prohibited, said Suleimenova.

The Enlightenment Ministry and local authorities have issued a joint mandate, and internal affairs agencies will actively monitor events to ensure full compliance.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh school students win 6 medals at the Open International Biology Olympiad.