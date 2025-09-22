Kazakh school students awarded over 100M tenge for Olympiad victories

"In the 2024-2025 academic year, 1,720 school students of Kazakhstan took part in 35 international Olympiads and science competitions, winning a total of 1,006 medals. The medal count included 193 gold, 349 silver, and 464 bronze, meaning that nearly half of the participants earned an award," said Kanybek Zhumashev.

He highlighted the country's success in the seven most prestigious global Olympiads, where Kazakh students secured 27 medals, exceeding last year's results.

Kazakhstan also achieved top spots in several international competitions:

1st place at the International Scientific Physics Olympiad (ISPhO)

2nd place in the team competition at the International Geography Olympiad (IGeO)

The top three finish at the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad

Three-time champion of the First Global Challenge robotics championship.

The speaker reminded that since 2022, following a presidential directive, winners of international Olympiads have received cash prizes. The awards are paid in Monthly Calculation Indicators (MCI) and amount to up to 1,500 MCI (nearly KZT 6 million) for gold, 1,000 MCI (almost KZT 4 million) for silver, and 500 MCI (nearly KZT 2 million) for bronze.

In 2025, a one-time bonus totaling over 100 million tenge was paid to both the students and their mentors.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakh school students won four medals at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics.