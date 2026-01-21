Kazakh sappers neutralize over 1,200 explosives on the Golan Heights

Since April 11, 2025, the military conducted 44 operations, exposed over 1,200 explosive devices and 43 improvised explosive devices. Besides, the Kazakh sappers carried out five search missions at UN sites and observation posts, three reconnaissance missions on minefields and 11 inspections of discovered ammunition. The sapper group ensures the safety of UN personnel, facilities, and local civilians in its area of responsibility.

Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

Before deployment to the Golan Heights, the Kazakh military underwent specialized training at the Peacekeeping Operations Center in the Almaty garrison and the Demining Center in the Konayev garrison.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Kazakhstan’s engineering troops not only ensure the security of the military and civil populations but also make a significant contribution to peace and stability within UN missions.

