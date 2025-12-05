Kazakh peacekeepers destroy over 1,000 munitions in the Golan Heights

According to the Defense Ministry, in the past eight months of this year, Kazakh peacekeepers carried out 32 operational tasks. During these missions, they discovered and destroyed over 1,000 explosive devices, including 23 improvised explosive devices (IEDs). During the previous rotation, over 500 munitions and six IEDs were eliminated across 14 tasks.

Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

Major Yernar Amantayuly, commander of the group, noted that most unexploded ordnance is found near populated areas, posing a serious threat to civilians. He explained they receive information about such findings from UN personnel, patrol units, and locals. After receiving reports, sappers conduct reconnaissance, assess risks, and plan destruction in a way that avoids damage to infrastructure.

Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

Most of all, the peacekeepers are deployed to clear the area of artillery and tank shells, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, drone warheads and improvised explosive devices, which are the remnants of prolonged armed conflicts in Syria, and their presence in the mission’s zone of responsibility remains significant.

The professional work of Kazakhstan’s engineering and sapper group significantly reduces risks for civilians and strengthens security in the region under the UN mandate.

