Kazakh Sanzhar Yerulanuly claims Junior Judo World Championships title
21:19, 21 November 2026
Kazakh judoka Sanzhar Yerulanuly claimed the gold medal at the Junior World Judo Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
In the men's under-100 kg division finals, Yerulanuly defeated Japan's Shokei Hirano to secure the world title.
Earlier, another Kazakh judoka Askar Birzhanov competing in the same weight category earned a bronze medal.
Noteworthy, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) opened voting for its annual WTA Awards following the 2026 season, with Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who finished the year as the world's No. 1 player, nominated in the Fan Favorite: Singles category.