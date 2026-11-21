In the men's under-100 kg division finals, Yerulanuly defeated Japan's Shokei Hirano to secure the world title.

Earlier, another Kazakh judoka Askar Birzhanov competing in the same weight category earned a bronze medal.

Noteworthy, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) opened voting for its annual WTA Awards following the 2026 season, with Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, who finished the year as the world's No. 1 player, nominated in the Fan Favorite: Singles category.