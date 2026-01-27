EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to launch and resume 15 international flights

    12:06, 27 January 2026

    During the Government's Jan 27 session today, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev spoke on the resumption and launch of new domestic and international flights, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to launch and resume 15 international flights
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    According to him, 42 flights are being operated today across Kazakhstan to improve access to remote regions and bolster domestic tourism.

    Nine domestic flights are expected to be resumed, said Sauranbayev.

    Besides, the ministry plans to launch and resume 15 another international flights, including to Vienna, Rome, Shanghai, Tokyo, Riyadh, Larnaca, Amman, Dammam, Kashgar, Delhi, Riga, Bishkek (from Shymkent), Warsaw, Urumqi (from Shymkent), and to Abu Dhabi.

    Special attention is given to improving service quality. To reduce queues, airports in Astana and Almaty have introduced the Q-gate system, which significantly shortens passenger handling time.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s tourism sector attracted over KZT 1.2trn in investments.

    Tourism Flights Kazakhstan Civil aviation
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All