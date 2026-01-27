Kazakhstan to launch and resume 15 international flights

According to him, 42 flights are being operated today across Kazakhstan to improve access to remote regions and bolster domestic tourism.

Nine domestic flights are expected to be resumed, said Sauranbayev.

Besides, the ministry plans to launch and resume 15 another international flights, including to Vienna, Rome, Shanghai, Tokyo, Riyadh, Larnaca, Amman, Dammam, Kashgar, Delhi, Riga, Bishkek (from Shymkent), Warsaw, Urumqi (from Shymkent), and to Abu Dhabi.

Special attention is given to improving service quality. To reduce queues, airports in Astana and Almaty have introduced the Q-gate system, which significantly shortens passenger handling time.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s tourism sector attracted over KZT 1.2trn in investments.