Kazakh, Russian Presidents hold phone talks
23:45, 17 April 2025
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held phone talks Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Akorda reports.
Highlighting the progressive comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, the Presidents discussed the implementation of the high-level agreements.
During the talks, special attention was paid to energy cooperation.
Tokayev and Putin also exchanged views on the ongoing global issues as well as discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.
