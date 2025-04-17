EN
    Kazakh, Russian Presidents hold phone talks

    23:45, 17 April 2025

    Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held phone talks Thursday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Akorda reports.

    Kazakh, Russian Presidents hold phone talks
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Highlighting the progressive comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia, the Presidents discussed the implementation of the high-level agreements.

    During the talks, special attention was paid to energy cooperation.

    Tokayev and Putin also exchanged views on the ongoing global issues as well as discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.

    Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had received the copies of credentials from the ambassadors of seven countries.

