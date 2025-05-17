Kazakh, Russian Presidents hold phone talks

During the conversation, Vladimir Putin once again congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the latter’s 72nd birthday.

The presidents commended the high-level strategic partnership and alliance between the two nations as well as exchanged views on the outcomes of the direct Russian-Ukrainian talks held in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Kazakh President Tokayev noted that the celebrations dedicated to 80 years since the Great Victory in Moscow took place in a solemn atmosphere and received positive feedback from the international community.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had held phone talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.