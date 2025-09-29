Almaty hosts II Kazakhstan-Russia Media Forum

State Counselor Yerlan Karin headed the Kazakh delegation. The Russian delegation was led by Deputy Head of the Presidential Executive Office, the President's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva, Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director of the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President Askar Umarov, Majilis deputy Nikita Shatalov and head of the foreign information department of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadiyarov attended the media forum.

Heads of large mass media organizations of Kazakhstan and Russia took part in the event.

Addressing the II Kazakhstan-Russia Media Forum, Yerlan Karin said the media forum is of great importance for the development of information resources between the two countries.

He said the peculiarities of digitalization and the rapid development of new information and communication technologies present new challenges for our media. That’s why exchanging ideas, adopting new media formats and tools, and rethinking journalistic approaches are on the agenda of the forum. He stressed the core mission remains unchanged: the production of high-quality information content and the professional, objective coverage of current political events in Kazakhstan and Russia.

According to Dmitry Peskov, the countries attach great importance not only to trade and economic ties but also to cultural and media cooperation. He noted Russia is preparing for the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Russia this November. The two nations are expected to sign a package of documents.

Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva emphasized Kazakhstan consistently adheres to a policy of good neighborliness, which is clearly reflected in its information strategy and high level of openness. She highlighted Kazakhstan’s branch of the MIR and MIR24 television channels annually produce over 10 series of television programs, around 15–20 documentary films and nearly 1,600 news pieces.

Photo credit: Akorda

Director of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President, Raushan Kazhibayeva said the Kazakhstan-Russia Media Forum is becoming a good tradition fostering expanded cooperation and valuable exchange of experience.

She emphasized that countering destructive trends in the media sphere remains a central issue of joint efforts. She also noticed that all speakers said the spread of disinformation, including through artificial intelligence, pose serious challenges to public trust and social stability.

Raushan Kazhibayeva stressed that one of the most important tools in this work is to enhance public literacy not only in information and media, but also in financial, digital, and civic domains.

The forum organized by the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President is a continuation of the ITAR TASS initiative announced at the I Kazakhstan-Russia Media Forum last November in Moscow.