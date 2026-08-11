Kazakh rowers advance to B final at World Rowing U19 Championships

Kazakhstan was represented by Semyon Pervushkin and Dmitriy Anupriyev, who competed in the men's coxless pair event.

The Kazakhstani duo finished third in their heat to advance to the semifinals. Pervushkin and Anupriyev then placed sixth in the second semifinal, earning a spot in the B final, where they also finished sixth.

Romania claimed gold, Greece took silver, while Germany completed the podium with bronze.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Prozorova had won two gold medals, setting three world and three Asian records at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships.