Kazakh rescuers to take part in international earthquake response drills

The ministry’s delegation includes personnel from the Barys Republican Rescue Service, the Almaty Emergency Situations Department Rescue Service, the Emergency Situations Departments of Karaganda region and Shymkent, as well as the Ministry’s Center for Disaster Medicine.

The main objective of the international drills is to enhance mechanisms for interagency and cross-border cooperation, improve the operational readiness of emergency rescue units, and practically assess the effectiveness of personnel and equipment deployment in responding to natural emergencies caused by seismic activity and growing climate risks.

The exercises will involve the use of modern off-road vehicles, emergency rescue equipment, hydraulic tools, radiation, chemical and biological protection equipment, as well as specialized mountaineering and diving gear.

Participation in the international drills will serve as an important step in strengthening the regional emergency response system, improving coordination among specialized agencies across Central Asian countries, and enhancing practical mechanisms for responding to the consequences of major earthquakes and other cross-border natural threats.

The international exercises are being held within the framework of the regional forum “Water and Climate Risks: Science, Monitoring and Management” and are aimed at comprehensively testing interstate response mechanisms for dealing with the aftermath of a large-scale destructive earthquake.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan strengthens maritime infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.