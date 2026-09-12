Kazakh Qurultay sets agenda for upcoming session

Deputies will review in the first reading draft laws on ratifying amendments to Kazakhstan’s list of commitments on services within the World Trade Organization, as well as the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Serbia on military‑technical cooperation.

In addition, the Bureau discussed the creation of a Public Chamber under the Qurultay, cooperation with the Institute of Parliamentarism, and the opening of a Public Reception Office.

Chairs of standing committees presented draft laws submitted by the Majilis on healthcare, consumer rights protection, veterinary issues, improvements in law‑making, and other areas. Deadlines for preparing conclusions on these drafts were set.

Earlier, deputies of the Qurultay approved the regulations, which define the procedure and timing of sessions of the new legislative body.