    Jibek Joly to release President’s Address to the Nation 2025 documentary

    11:49, 13 September 2025

    The Address. 2025 documentary will be broadcast on the Jibek Joly TV Channel, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Jibek Joly to release President’s Address to the Nation 2025 documentary
    Photo credit: Akorda

    This documentary explores the key themes raised in President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s Address to the Nation, titled “Kazakhstan in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Current Tasks and Solutions Through Digital Transformation.” The film features insights from politicians, IT experts, scientists, and entrepreneurs, highlighting the country’s strategic priorities and bold vision for the future.

    Besides, political analysts shared their views on the President’s initiative to create a unicameral Parliament.

    The documentary will be broadcast today at 04:30 pm. Astana time on Jibek Joly TV Channel.

    As written before, President Tokayev’s Address to the Nation focuses on new horizons of digitalization, economy, and social modernization.

     

