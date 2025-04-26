Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex participates in Taza Qazaqstan campaign

Over 150 workers joined the city cleanup day along the Nura-Yessil water canal from Ulydala Street to Kerey and Zhanibek Khandar Street.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

To note, residents of the city, workers of state bodies, sportsmen, businessmen, public figures, deputies of the maslikhat and others are taking part in the campaign throughout the city.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Kazinform

As earlier reported, over 6,000 green plants will be planted in six districts of Astana at large. Various campaigns, cleanup days, environmental protection classes at schools, flashmobs, public awareness raising campaigns and contests will be held as part of Taza Qazaqstan.

As reported earlier, the Head of State said cleanliness should begin from every person, their own home, every street and every city. He stressed Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign should become a way of living. Thanks to joint efforts, the campaign turned into a large-scale movement.