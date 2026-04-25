Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign

As part of a nationwide green campaign, journalists teamed up to clean a designated zone along the Nura-Esil canal, enhancing the capital's public spaces.

Photo credit: Qazinform

Residents, government officials, labor groups, business representatives, volunteers, maslikhat deputies, public organizations, and cultural and sports figures also took part in the environmental initiative.

Photo credit: Qazinform

Comprehensive clean-up efforts were carried out across various districts of the city, covering street cleaning, residential spruce-ups, and the eradication of unauthorized dumping sites, alongside seasonal landscaping efforts. More than 120,000 residents participated in the large-scale campaign. A total of 10,000 trees were planted, and over 150 tons of waste were collected and removed.

Photo credit: Qazinform

The clean-up once again demonstrated that the idea of maintaining clean yards, neighborhoods, and cities is becoming part of everyday practice and a personal choice for citizens.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the Taza Qazaqstan initiative evolves to a moral pillar of the Just Kazakhstan vision.