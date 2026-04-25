Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex joins Taza Qazaqstan campaign
Staff from the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan joined the Taza Qazaqstan national environmental campaign this Saturday, participating in a citywide cleanup organized in the capital, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As part of a nationwide green campaign, journalists teamed up to clean a designated zone along the Nura-Esil canal, enhancing the capital's public spaces.
Residents, government officials, labor groups, business representatives, volunteers, maslikhat deputies, public organizations, and cultural and sports figures also took part in the environmental initiative.
Comprehensive clean-up efforts were carried out across various districts of the city, covering street cleaning, residential spruce-ups, and the eradication of unauthorized dumping sites, alongside seasonal landscaping efforts. More than 120,000 residents participated in the large-scale campaign. A total of 10,000 trees were planted, and over 150 tons of waste were collected and removed.
The clean-up once again demonstrated that the idea of maintaining clean yards, neighborhoods, and cities is becoming part of everyday practice and a personal choice for citizens.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the Taza Qazaqstan initiative evolves to a moral pillar of the Just Kazakhstan vision.