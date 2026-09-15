Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, Aju News Corporation sign media cooperation deal

The document was signed by Raushan Kazhibayeva, director of the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex, and Kwak Young-gil, chairman and founder of Aju News Corporation.

Under the agreement, the two sides will develop professional ties between their media organizations, expand information exchange and produce joint projects in television, digital media and multimedia content.

Kazhibayeva said the Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex views the partnership as a long-term investment in developing high-quality international media dialogue.

Photo credit: Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex

“The focus of our partnership is the exchange of modern approaches to content production that will be of interest to a broad Kazakhstani and Korean audience,” she said.

Kwak said the media can serve as a reliable bridge between Kazakhstan and South Korea.

“Through professional exchanges, joint information projects and the promotion of cultural initiatives, the media can make a significant contribution to strengthening partnership and trust between our countries,” he said.

Photo credit: Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex

The implementation of the memorandum is expected to expand the presence of Kazakhstan-related news in the Asian information space and provide audiences in both countries with access to up-to-date materials on socioeconomic, sociopolitical and cultural development of Kazakhstan and South Korea.

Cooperation with Korean media organizations is part of the Kazakh Presidential TV and Radio Complex’s broader program to expand its pool of international partners and establish a unified cooperation network across the continent, stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific.

The Presidential TV and Radio Complex’s international partner network currently includes about 70 media organizations from different regions of the world. They include CMG, TASS, Al Jazeera, Yonhap, Kyodo, Jiji Press, Agenzia Nova, Anadolu Agency, ANI, Associated Press of Pakistan and BRICS TV, among others.

The TV and Radio Complex under the President of Kazakhstan is the country’s largest vertically integrated media company, covering the full cycle of media content production and distribution across various platforms. Its structure includes Jibek Joly TV and radio, international channels Silk Way, Silk Way Cinema and Silk Way Prime, Qazinform international news agency, the Documentary Film Center and digital division TRKLAB.

Aju News Corporation is one of South Korea’s largest media conglomerates. Its assets include the pan-Asian news agency Aju Press, Korea’s first specialized economic television channel AI Business Channel, the Dongbangseong media platform, and digital and print publications including Aju Business Daily, Economic Daily and Aju Law & Politics, as well as its own AI laboratory. The company publishes content in Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese, covering political, economic, industrial and cultural developments in South Korea and across Asia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Archive of the President of Kazakhstan and the National Archives of Korea had signed a new memorandum of cooperation.