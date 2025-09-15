Kazakhstan President’s State-of-the-Nation Address discussed in Seoul

The event was organized with the support of the Secretariat of the Central Asia – Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum. Participants included representatives of academic and business circles, staff of international organizations, and students.

In his remarks, Ambassador Arystanov elaborated on the key directions of the Address, highlighting the Head of State’s initiatives on transition to a unicameral Parliament, establishment of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, and advanced technologies in such fields as agriculture, infrastructure, and logistics. He also emphasized the importance of the Alatau City project, the development of smart cities, green initiatives, and tourism promotion.

The Kazakh diplomat noted that these priorities resonate with the experience and focus areas of the Republic of Korea, thus opening broad opportunities for joint projects in digitalization, innovation, green energy, and urban development. He expressed confidence that the synergy of efforts between the two countries would elevate cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

As part of the program, the film “My Big Kazakh Family” has vividly illustrated the traditions of tolerance and interethnic harmony in Kazakh society. The screening received warm feedback from the Korean audience.

A special highlight of the event was its cultural and educational segment. Ambassador Arystanov read the Kazakh fairy tale “The Brave Hare” (author Meirzhan Zhylkybay) for children and their parents, with a Korean rendition performed by a professional voice actress. This initiative became a vivid example of cultural exchange and strengthening friendship between Kazakhstan and Korea.

In addition, Ambassador Arystanov held a meeting with Mr. Rhee Jong Kook, Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Central Asia – Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum. The parties discussed the prospects for further interaction between the Central Asian states and the Republic of Korea, emphasizing the importance of deepening political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation in light of the Kazakh President’s Address.

As Kazinform earlier reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his annual State-of-the-Nation Address on September 8.