    Kazakh President’s special assistant for investments named

    13:14, 10 February 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the appointment of Murat Nurtleu as his special assistant on investment issues, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that attracting quality investments is hindered by excessive bureaucracy and overlapping functions. He called for a unified coordination system to streamline decision-making and ensure accountability.

    The President praised the effective work of the Investment Headquarters led by Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, but emphasized that success depends on strong leadership and efficient project implementation.

    He said he has appointed special assistant on investment issues so the foreign and domestic investors can address all issues to Murat Nurtleu as the focal point. For international financial institutions, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Asset Irgaliyev will maintain constant communication.

    Earlier, the Kazakh President assigned to reduce inflation within 3 years.

