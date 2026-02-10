Kazakh President’s special assistant for investments named

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that attracting quality investments is hindered by excessive bureaucracy and overlapping functions. He called for a unified coordination system to streamline decision-making and ensure accountability.

The President praised the effective work of the Investment Headquarters led by Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, but emphasized that success depends on strong leadership and efficient project implementation.

He said he has appointed special assistant on investment issues so the foreign and domestic investors can address all issues to Murat Nurtleu as the focal point. For international financial institutions, Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms Asset Irgaliyev will maintain constant communication.

