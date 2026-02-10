Kazakh President assigns to reduce inflation within 3 years

The Head of State stressed the need to bring inflation down to a stable and controlled level without sharp fluctuations and without harming economic growth.

The President noted the causes of high inflation are clear, adding it is crucial to solve this problem without damaging the country’s development.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged the Government and the National Bank to jointly develop a step-by-step action plan, involving all state agencies and the expert community.

He emphasized it is necessary to take certain measures to reduce inflation within three years and ensure fulfillment of the joint action plan.

As written before, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced that the Government is preparing a package of comprehensive measures to increase household incomes.