Kazakh President’s address discussed at roundtable in Sofia

Participants included experts, academics, representatives of the Bulgarian media, and members of the Friends of Kazakhstan Club.

Photo: gov.kz

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Viktor Temirbayev outlined the main points of the 28 October address and emphasized its importance for the country’s continued development as it enters a new phase of constitutional and socioeconomic reform.

Particular attention was given to the “People’s Construction” nationwide programme, infrastructure modernization, the development of transport corridors, energy and agriculture, the digitalization of the economy and the adoption of artificial intelligence. The Ambassador also identified improving citizens’ living standards and strengthening public administration as priorities.

Photo: gov.kz

Kamen Velichkov, a senior researcher at the Centre for Eastern Languages and Cultures at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski,” emphasized that the Address marks a new stage in Kazakhstan’s development and that, following large-scale changes to the political system, the country’s socioeconomic modernization is coming to the fore. He also highlighted three key foundations for Kazakhstan’s sustainable development amid global uncertainty: economic stability, modern infrastructure, and technological development.

Kristina Teneva, head of the news portal Novinata.bg, and Milena Bogdanova, journalist of Fakti.bg, discussed how their outlets had covered the address. They emphasized the importance of keeping the Bulgarian public informed about the changes taking place in Kazakhstan.

Snezhana Todorova, Head of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists, emphasized the role of the media in strengthening ties of friendship between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria. She said that reporting on the ongoing reforms helps Bulgarian readers better understand how Kazakhstan is developing today.

During the discussion, Bulgarian experts noted the consistency with which Kazakhstan has pursued its reforms. They highlighted the importance of the rule of law, effective public institutions, education, and science for the country’s sustainable development. The prospects for using artificial intelligence in public administration and agriculture drew particular interest.

Earlier, it was reported that Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arman Issagaliyev, met with the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Kazakhstan, Adel Al-Ghunaiman.