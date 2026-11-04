Kazakh foreign ministry hosts meeting with Kuwait’s envoy
21:58, 4 November 2026
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the outcomes of the latest round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Kuwait, held in Kuwait City on 29 October 2026.
Particular attention was paid to strengthening mechanisms of bilateral cooperation across various areas, as well as to preparations for upcoming bilateral visits and meetings, including their substantive agendas.
Earlier, Kazakhstan and Kuwait discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.