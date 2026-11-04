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    Kazakh foreign ministry hosts meeting with Kuwait’s envoy

    21:58, 4 November 2026

    Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arman Issagaliyev, met with the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Kazakhstan, Adel Al-Ghunaiman, Qazinform News Agency cited the Kazakh MFA press service.

    Kazakh foreign ministry hosts meeting with Kuwait’s envoy
    Photo: gov.kz

    During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the outcomes of the latest round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Kuwait, held in Kuwait City on 29 October 2026.

    Particular attention was paid to strengthening mechanisms of bilateral cooperation across various areas, as well as to preparations for upcoming bilateral visits and meetings, including their substantive agendas.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan and Kuwait discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kuwait Kazakhstan and Kuwait Middle East Astana Diplomacy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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