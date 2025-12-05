Kazakh Presidential Archive to cooperate with National Archives of Qatar

The document offers opportunities to expand cooperation between the two nations in the field of archival work, including the exchange of expertise, joint projects, as well as collaboration in digitalization, preservation, and restoration of documents.

The agreement was signed by the director of the Kazakh Presidential Archive, Aliya Mustafina, and the secretary general of the National Archives of Qatar, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al-Buainain.

The document provides for strengthening cooperation in organizing exhibitions, scientific conferences, and seminars, as well as conducting joint research. In particular, a special program is planned to enhance professional qualifications and facilitate experience exchange among archival specialists. The sides also paid special attention to strengthening cooperation with international archival organizations.

During the talks, Aliya Mustafina noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attaches great importance to digitalization and the introduction of artificial intelligence, including in the archival sector. This was highlighted in his latest address to the nation of Kazakhstan. In this regard, the Archive operates in line with its Development Concept through 2035.

The key areas include the digital transformation of archival work, the development of research activities, the introduction of advanced global practices in this field, as well as the expansion of international cooperation. We are also aware that the National Archives of Qatar approved their Memory of the Future strategy for 2025–2030 last year, said Mustafina.

For his part, Secretary General of the National Archives of Qatar Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al-Buainain stated that Qatar’s leadership, including His Highness the Emir, pays special attention to strengthening its partnership with Kazakhstan. According to him, the signed memorandum will serve as a foundation for further cooperation and will open opportunities for jointly addressing the current challenges faced by the modern archival field.

This memorandum opens opportunities not only for deepening cooperation between our institutions but also for strengthening relations between our two nations and jointly addressing the challenges that archives worldwide face today. We discussed these issues at International Council on Archives conferences, and I am confident that cooperation with the Archive of the President of Kazakhstan will enable us to move toward more sustainable and modern archival practices, said Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Al-Buainain.

It is worth noting that, as part of the visit, a tour of the Archive was organized for the Qatari delegation. The guests visited the reading room, exhibition hall, archival storage facilities, and laboratory building, where they learned about the institution’s key areas of work.

In addition, the Kazakhstani side officially invited their foreign colleagues to participate in the III Congress of Archivists Digital Archive EXPO, which will take place in 2026.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, visited the new building of the Archives of the President of Kazakhstan in Astana.