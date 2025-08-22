Kazakh President visits school named after Kemel Tokayev in Kyrgyzstan

During the Great Patriotic War, the building housed the Frunze Military Infantry School, from which writer Kemel Tokayev was conscripted to the front.

In May this year, President Zhaparov proposed naming the school in honor of Kemel Tokayev.

During the visit, President Tokayev spoke with the school-gymnasium’s teachers and students.

Photo credit: Akorda

