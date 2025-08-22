Kazakh President visits school named after Kemel Tokayev in Kyrgyzstan
Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan visited school-gymnasium No. 33, which has been recently named after the Kazakh President’s father Kemel Tokayev, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the Great Patriotic War, the building housed the Frunze Military Infantry School, from which writer Kemel Tokayev was conscripted to the front.
In May this year, President Zhaparov proposed naming the school in honor of Kemel Tokayev.
During the visit, President Tokayev spoke with the school-gymnasium’s teachers and students.
Earlier, Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov attended a unveiling ceremony of the ‘Golden Bridge of Friendship’ monument on the Alley of Friendship between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.