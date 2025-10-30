EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President visits Kyzylorda-Nan food factory

    17:39, 30 October 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Kyzylorda-Nan's production facility, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The bakery, confectionery, and pasta production complex of Kyzylorda-Nan LLP was launched in October this year.

    The project cost 5.6 billion tenge and features fully automated production. The company sells about 30% of its products through its own retail network. It supplies the remaining 70% to stores in Kyzylorda and surrounding towns.

    Earlier, the President surveyed the Syr Zhuldyzdary creative and innovative academy.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Food Kyzylorda region
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All