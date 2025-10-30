Kazakh President visits Kyzylorda-Nan food factory
17:39, 30 October 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Kyzylorda-Nan's production facility, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The bakery, confectionery, and pasta production complex of Kyzylorda-Nan LLP was launched in October this year.
The project cost 5.6 billion tenge and features fully automated production. The company sells about 30% of its products through its own retail network. It supplies the remaining 70% to stores in Kyzylorda and surrounding towns.
