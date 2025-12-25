Kazakh President urges Government to boost efficiency in agriculture
Speaking at a meeting with residents of Zhambyl region, the Head of State noted that gross agricultural output has increased 2.5 times over the past ten years, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
“Our farmers have achieved a record harvest for the second year in a row. The state continues to actively support them by providing effective financing tools, including preferential loans for spring fieldwork and harvesting. This year, 1 trillion tenge has been allocated for these purposes — ten times more than five years ago. However, the Government should now concentrate on improving agricultural efficiency. Large-scale subsidies are not an optimal approach, as such support is not provided in neighboring countries, particularly on a non-repayable basis,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that as part of a working visit to Zhambyl region, Tokayev has visited the tempered glass production facility Dala Glass.