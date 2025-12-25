Kazakh President urges Government to boost efficiency in agriculture

“Our farmers have achieved a record harvest for the second year in a row. The state continues to actively support them by providing effective financing tools, including preferential loans for spring fieldwork and harvesting. This year, 1 trillion tenge has been allocated for these purposes — ten times more than five years ago. However, the Government should now concentrate on improving agricultural efficiency. Large-scale subsidies are not an optimal approach, as such support is not provided in neighboring countries, particularly on a non-repayable basis,” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.