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    Kazakh President sends condolences to Pakistan after deadly roof collapse

    15:51, 17 October 2026

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed his deep condolences to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif following the loss of many lives in the collapse of a school building roof in Peshawar, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.

    Tokayev,
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan and wished all those injured a speedy recovery.

    As written before, at least 35 people, including 34 students and a teacher, were killed and more than 45 others were injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, northwestern Pakistan, on Thursday.

    President President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Pakistan Condolence letters Kazakhstan-Pakistan Children Society
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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