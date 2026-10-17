Kazakh President sends condolences to Pakistan after deadly roof collapse
15:51, 17 October 2026
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed his deep condolences to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif following the loss of many lives in the collapse of a school building roof in Peshawar, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.
The Head of State expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan and wished all those injured a speedy recovery.
As written before, at least 35 people, including 34 students and a teacher, were killed and more than 45 others were injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, northwestern Pakistan, on Thursday.