Kazakh President Tokayev, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao discuss blockchain and crypto growth

At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the personal contribution of Changpeng Zhao to the formation of the global cryptocurrency industry and fintech ecosystems.

It was highlighted that following Changpeng Zhao’s visit to Kazakhstan in 2022, a memorandum was signed to establish a Binance Lab-based regional crypto hub in Kazakhstan. Since then, Kazakhstan has witnessed a growing number of promising projects and initiatives under implementation in the field of blockchain and crypto technology.

As reported earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Telegram founder Pavel Durov.