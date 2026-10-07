Kazakh President to make working visit to Turkmenistan
19:58, 7 October 2026
The Akorda press office has announced that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to make a working visit to Awaza on October 8–9 at the invitation of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Qazinform News Agency reports.
During the visit, the President of Kazakhstan is scheduled to attend the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, the Meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, and the Caspian Environmental Summit.
As Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan signed various bilateral agreements in July this year.