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    Kazakh President to make working visit to Turkmenistan

    19:58, 7 October 2026

    The Akorda press office has announced that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to make a working visit to Awaza on October 8–9 at the invitation of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    During the visit, the President of Kazakhstan is scheduled to attend the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, the Meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, and the Caspian Environmental Summit.

    As Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan signed various bilateral agreements in July this year.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Turkmenistan Central Asia CIS Caspian countries Environment Azerbaijan Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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