Kazakh President to hold Government’s extended meeting

The meeting is reported to focus on the results of the country’s socioeconomic development in 2025 and outline the key tasks of the Government for the period ahead.

As stated previously, Deputy Prime Minister - National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin reported that all sectors of the economy showed positive growth dynamics last year.

Last year, the country’s GDP reached 300 billion US dollars, with per capita GDP at about 15,000 US dollars. Economic growth rates hit 6.5%, the highest rate since 2012.

He stressed the growth was fueled by manufacturing, trade, transport services, and construction sectors.

Agriculture output also rose 5.9%, contributing nearly 5% to GDP.

Notably, Kazakhstan harvested 27.1 million tons of grain, marking a record crop for the second consecutive year.

Manufacturing, construction, transport and logistics, trade, and food and beverage production are expected to further contribute to the country’s economic growth in 2026.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan remains the only Central Asian country in the world’s top 50 largest economies and ranks among the top five globally for average annual real GDP growth rates.

Earlier Qazinform reported, an expanded meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan will take place on February 10 under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.