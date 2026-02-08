Kazakh President to hold expanded Government's meeting
11:08, 8 February 2026
An expanded meeting of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan will take place on February 10 under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, the outcomes of the country’s socio-economic development in 2025 will be reviewed, and the Government’s key priorities for the period ahead will be outlined.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in an exclusive interview with TheNewsInternational that Kazakhstan is undergoing one of the most profound stages of political transformation in its modern history, with constitutional reforms aimed at building a more just and balanced system of governance.